Sheriff Issues New Threats To Reporters That Exposed Mc Curtain County James Freeman Mirror

Mirror. Check out James Freeman on YouTube
Original video: https://youtu.be/v0zWsSw0cXc
The Sheriff's answer? To try and prosecute the reporter that EXPOSED his murder plot! We hear "Resign, Resign!" But what about "PROSECUTE FOR MURDER?"
42,448 views Apr 18, 2023
Mc Curtain County Sheriff issues threats instead of resigning.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
Mc Curtain County Sheriff's Department
https://g.co/kgs/84s3d7
Mc Curtain County Commissioners Office
https://g.co/kgs/qzuxDk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.