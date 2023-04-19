Create New Account
Sheriff Issues New Threats To Reporters That Exposed Mc Curtain County James Freeman Mirror
43 views
America at War
Published 18 hours ago |

Mirror. Check out James Freeman on YouTube


Original video: https://youtu.be/v0zWsSw0cXc

The Sheriff's answer? To try and prosecute the reporter that EXPOSED his murder plot! We hear "Resign, Resign!" But what about "PROSECUTE FOR MURDER?"

42,448 views Apr 18, 2023
Mc Curtain County Sheriff issues threats instead of resigning.
Mc Curtain County Sheriff's Department
Mc Curtain County Commissioners Office
corruptionconstitutioncrimefirst amendmentpolicegovernmentlawphotographycourts

