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Ukraine BioLabs Update March 11th 2022
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33 views • March 12, 2022
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We Know This is Where Thee Deep State Laundry Their Money...
Look at Who were First... to Come to Ukraine's Defense!
George Soros, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton...
Even That Crazy Cannibal Artist... With Whom I Take Offense!
We Know This is Where Thee Deep State Laundry Their Money...
Look at Who were First... to Come to Ukraine's Defense!
George Soros, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton...
Even That Crazy Cannibal Artist... With Whom I Take Offense!
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