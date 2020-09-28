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President Trump Nominates Judge Barrett
The Red Express
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14 views • September 28, 2020
One of Scalia’s law clerks is expected to take Ginsburg’s place on the Supreme Court.
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News Links:
President Trump Announces Nominee for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mx-JVsd6gpc
Barrett’s Record: A Conservative Who Would Push the Supreme Court to the Right - https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/26/us/amy-coney-barrett-views-abortion-health-care.html
Ibram Kendi: ‘Too Many White People’ Believe They Can’t Be Racist if They Adopt Black Children - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/26/ibram-kendi-adopting-black-children-racist-white-colonizer/

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