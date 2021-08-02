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The 2021 Worldwide Corona Crisis. “The Worst Crisis in Modern History” - Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
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1037 views • August 02, 2021
The 2021 Worldwide Corona Crisis. “The Worst Crisis in Modern History”.
We bring to the attention of our readers this Global Research Video documentary produced by Ariel Noyola Rodriguez, featuring Prof. Michel Chossudovsky.
We are at the crossroads of one of the most serious crises in World history.
We are living history, yet our understanding of the sequence of events since January 2020 has been blurred.
Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”.
“Planet Lockdown” is an encroachment on civil liberties and the “Right to Life”.
Entire national economies are in jeopardy. In some countries martial law has been declared.
Small and medium sized capital are slated to be eliminated. Big capital prevails.
A massive concentration of corporate wealth is ongoing.
Its a diabolical “New World Order” in the making.
Red Zones, the facemask, social distancing, the closing down of schools, colleges and universities,
no more family gatherings, no birthday celebrations, music, the arts: no more cultural events,
sport events are suspended, no more funerals, no more weddings, “love and life” is banned outright.
Source:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-2001-worldwide-corona-crisis/5737918
Follow Global Research:
https://www.globalresearch.ca
https://vimeo.com/globalresearch
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
We bring to the attention of our readers this Global Research Video documentary produced by Ariel Noyola Rodriguez, featuring Prof. Michel Chossudovsky.
We are at the crossroads of one of the most serious crises in World history.
We are living history, yet our understanding of the sequence of events since January 2020 has been blurred.
Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”.
“Planet Lockdown” is an encroachment on civil liberties and the “Right to Life”.
Entire national economies are in jeopardy. In some countries martial law has been declared.
Small and medium sized capital are slated to be eliminated. Big capital prevails.
A massive concentration of corporate wealth is ongoing.
Its a diabolical “New World Order” in the making.
Red Zones, the facemask, social distancing, the closing down of schools, colleges and universities,
no more family gatherings, no birthday celebrations, music, the arts: no more cultural events,
sport events are suspended, no more funerals, no more weddings, “love and life” is banned outright.
Source:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-2001-worldwide-corona-crisis/5737918
Follow Global Research:
https://www.globalresearch.ca
https://vimeo.com/globalresearch
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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