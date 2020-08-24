Are We About to Go Through Tribulation? 2020 Upcoming Trials and Tribulations - Bible Study 1 Timothy 4

This video is a Bible Study as well as just talking plainly about some of the events we are facing in the world right now, and what believers should be doing with their gifts. With so many things going on in the world today and Fear reigning supreme, how can we know who to trust? Well the Bible makes it Clear in who we can trust and after everything I have seen and been taught by God, there is no doubt in me whatsoever that you can Trust in the Word of God 100000% . If we really are living in the Final Episode of Time then we should know who to trust right? Do we want to know the Real Truth or just the nice comfortable parts? Should we be aware of snakes in the grass, and wolves in sheeps clothing? This is my first video and its going to be a wild ride full of all sorts of awesome things about the Word and Kingdom of God and insight and understanding and Honesty. Please Thumbs Up and Subscribe to help get this and future messages out to the World.