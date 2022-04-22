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MASK MANDATE ARMAGEDDON! - Cult CLINGS To Masks! - CDC Controls Justice Department! - What NEXT?
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7382 views • April 22, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the removal of mask mandates in the United States on airplanes and other forms of public transit after a court ruling in Florida. This was followed by the Biden Administration and Justice Department saying they would bring back the mandates if the CDC recommended them.
Of course, the CDC immediately recommended an appeal and now we're seeing a massive court case on the horizon. Likely for show.
Meanwhile, LA County is reinstating the mask mandates and New York is enforcing them "allegedly."
The mask argument is really coming to a head here and all while we're in the eye of the storm and they're trying to alleviate people of stress leading into the most insane mandates yet. This has only just begun.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the removal of mask mandates in the United States on airplanes and other forms of public transit after a court ruling in Florida. This was followed by the Biden Administration and Justice Department saying they would bring back the mandates if the CDC recommended them.
Of course, the CDC immediately recommended an appeal and now we're seeing a massive court case on the horizon. Likely for show.
Meanwhile, LA County is reinstating the mask mandates and New York is enforcing them "allegedly."
The mask argument is really coming to a head here and all while we're in the eye of the storm and they're trying to alleviate people of stress leading into the most insane mandates yet. This has only just begun.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
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Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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