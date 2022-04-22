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MASK MANDATE ARMAGEDDON! - Cult CLINGS To Masks! - CDC Controls Justice Department! - What NEXT?
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the removal of mask mandates in the United States on airplanes and other forms of public transit after a court ruling in Florida. This was followed by the Biden Administration and Justice Department saying they would bring back the mandates if the CDC recommended them.

Of course, the CDC immediately recommended an appeal and now we're seeing a massive court case on the horizon. Likely for show.

Meanwhile, LA County is reinstating the mask mandates and New York is enforcing them "allegedly."

The mask argument is really coming to a head here and all while we're in the eye of the storm and they're trying to alleviate people of stress leading into the most insane mandates yet. This has only just begun.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencecdcvaccinenwoconspiracyfauciairplanesmandatevoluntaryismmasksjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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