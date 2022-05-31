© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia DESTROYS ALL of BIden's antiquated HOWITZERS - they are sending rubbish to Ukraine
Follow
0
Share
Report
183 views • May 31, 2022
NO_FACE_MASKS
American is sending all of its crappy old equipment to Ukraine for the war but Russia is destroying most of it as soon as it lands. LOL.....corrupt, useless BIDEN stealing from American taxpayers on a pointless war that has NOTHING to do with America.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/russia-destroys-all-of-biden-039-s-antiquated-howitzers-they-are-sending-rubbish-to-ukraine_EyAAx4JuMjslUy5.html
American is sending all of its crappy old equipment to Ukraine for the war but Russia is destroying most of it as soon as it lands. LOL.....corrupt, useless BIDEN stealing from American taxpayers on a pointless war that has NOTHING to do with America.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/russia-destroys-all-of-biden-039-s-antiquated-howitzers-they-are-sending-rubbish-to-ukraine_EyAAx4JuMjslUy5.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.