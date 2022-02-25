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Elgar's "In Haven"
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10 views • February 25, 2022
How perfectly this song by Elgar, with text by his wife Caroline Alice, describes our current human condition. The music is pleasant, without drama, but each of the three stanzas forebodes trouble: "Storms are sweeping sea and land; Foam flakes cloud the hurrying blast; Joy, sea swept, may fade today." We have witnessed the great disconnect between the undercurrent of disaster amidst the unwillingness of many to awaken to the realization of liberties lost. "Love alone will last."
Claire Stadtmueller has performed eight major works at Carnegie Hall, beginning with her debut in Beethoven's Missa Solemnis. She performed the role of Puccini's Tosca under legendary Maestro Vincent La Selva in NYC's Central Park. www.BravaSoprano.com
Claire Stadtmueller has performed eight major works at Carnegie Hall, beginning with her debut in Beethoven's Missa Solemnis. She performed the role of Puccini's Tosca under legendary Maestro Vincent La Selva in NYC's Central Park. www.BravaSoprano.com
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