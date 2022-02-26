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Will 2022 be the year of FREEDOM down under
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90 views • February 26, 2022
Rebel News.
More than two years of draconian lockdowns, mandates and over-zealous law enforcement have awakened a new brand of voter in Australia.
FULL STORY: https://rebelne.ws/3BDo2bz
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvj15i-will-2022-be-the-year-of-freedom-down-under.html
More than two years of draconian lockdowns, mandates and over-zealous law enforcement have awakened a new brand of voter in Australia.
FULL STORY: https://rebelne.ws/3BDo2bz
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvj15i-will-2022-be-the-year-of-freedom-down-under.html
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