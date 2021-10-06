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What makes a TV chef dare to speak out
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120 views • October 06, 2021
Pandemic Podcast, September 28, 2021
Many of us know only too well what happens when you stick your head above the parapet during the past 18 months and question what’s going on around you. Instant social media vitriol and the fracturing of relationships with friends and family.
For those with a high public profile, it’s all magnified many, many times over, which is why I have the utmost respect for my guests this week, both of whom continue to challenge aspects of the Covid response despite facing a constant barrage of criticism and putting their careers on the line.
Tonight I’m talking to TV presenter and author Tonia Buxton — who has written five books and whose Discovery Channels series about Greek and Cypriot cooking won her an RTS award — and on Thursday I’m joined by broadcaster and journalist Beverley Turner.
At 5pm today I’ll be finding out from Tonia what first led her to start questioning lockdown policies and their impact — especially on young people’s physical wellbeing and mental health — and later to join the #Together movement to campaign against vaccine passports.
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
Sign and share the Together Declaration http://www.togetherdeclaration.org
Many of us know only too well what happens when you stick your head above the parapet during the past 18 months and question what’s going on around you. Instant social media vitriol and the fracturing of relationships with friends and family.
For those with a high public profile, it’s all magnified many, many times over, which is why I have the utmost respect for my guests this week, both of whom continue to challenge aspects of the Covid response despite facing a constant barrage of criticism and putting their careers on the line.
Tonight I’m talking to TV presenter and author Tonia Buxton — who has written five books and whose Discovery Channels series about Greek and Cypriot cooking won her an RTS award — and on Thursday I’m joined by broadcaster and journalist Beverley Turner.
At 5pm today I’ll be finding out from Tonia what first led her to start questioning lockdown policies and their impact — especially on young people’s physical wellbeing and mental health — and later to join the #Together movement to campaign against vaccine passports.
Please subscribe to the Pandemic Podcast http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
Sign and share the Together Declaration http://www.togetherdeclaration.org
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