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Bill Maher Asks Vaccinated Mask-Retards If They "Keep The Condom On" After Sex
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170 views • April 21, 2022
Bill Maher Asks Vaccinated Mask-Retards If They "Keep The Condom On" After Sex
'I don’t understand these people,'
'They say they’re going to continue to wear masks even after they sound the all-clear. It’s like having sex with a condom and then saying, you know what? I think I’m going to leave it on for the rest of the night.'
'I don’t understand these people,'
'They say they’re going to continue to wear masks even after they sound the all-clear. It’s like having sex with a condom and then saying, you know what? I think I’m going to leave it on for the rest of the night.'
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