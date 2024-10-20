⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (20 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️The Sever Group of Forces in Kharkov direction engaged formation of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and the 92nd Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region). The AFU losses were up to 90 troops and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 54th, 60th, 67th, 116th mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk, Peschanoye (Kharkov region), Prishib, and Terny of the Donetsk People's Republic.Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 14th Mechanised Brigade were repelled.

The enemy lost more than 450 troops, a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one pick-up, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, a U.S.-made 105-mm L-119 gun, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, engaging formations of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 23rd, 54th, 116th mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 46th Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Reznikovka, Seversk, Verolyubovka, Dalneye, Kurakhovo, Dachnoye, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks of the AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade have been repelled.

The enemy lost up to 645 troops, two pick-ups, and a U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.

▫️Tsentr Group of Forces continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence, engaged manpower and hardware of the 150th Mechanised Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade, 59th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 5th Assault Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 101st Territorial Defence Brigade near Dimitrov, Dzerzhinsk, Novotroitskoye, Shevchenko, and Tsukurino(Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian units repelled nine counter-attacks of 53rd, 93rd, 100th mechanised brigades, 68th Jaeger brigade, 49th, 425th assault battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 37th Marine Brigade, and the Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.

AFU losses up to 460 troops, a U.S.-made M117 armoured personnel carrier, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, a 203-mm Pion self-propelled artillery system, and a 122-mm Grad MLRS.

▫️Vostok Group of Forces seized more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade close to Dobropolye (DPR). One enemy counter-attack was repelled.

Enemy losses up to 110 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, and a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Dnepr GOFs engaged formations of 141st Infantry Brigade, 35th Marine Brigade, 124th and 126th territorial defence brigades near Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg), Dneprovskoye, Nikolskoye (Kherson reg), and Kherson.



AFU losses up to 50 troops, seven motor vehicles, and one Plastun electronic signal intelligence station. Two ammo and materiel depots were neutralised.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have hit temporary deployment areas of foreign mercenaries, production facilities of unmanned aerial vehicles, training and launching sites in Sumy and Kharkov regions, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 131 areas.



▫️Air Defence units shot down five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 142 fixed-wing UAVs.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,966 unmanned aerial vehicles, 582 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,740 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,478 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,418 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,430 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.



