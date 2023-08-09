Just a quick reminder!

If you were to ask most "ministers" why they worship on the Sun-day, they will invariably give you these 3 verses: (Acts 20:7, 1 Cor 16:2, and Rev 1:10). Let us now analyze these verses in the original language, common Greek to see if their claim has any merit:

First up is Acts 20:7:

“Ἐν δὲ τῇ μιᾷ τῶν σαββάτων συνηγμένων, τῶν μαθητῶν τοῦ κλάσαι ἄρτον” or “And on one of the Sabbaths, the Disciples having been assembled to break bread…”

It seems our fearless Bible translators have done some tinkering. This is nothing new. (Jer 8:8) The phrase ‘first day of the week’ cannot easily be rendered from this passage simply because the words έμερα (day) or πρώτος (first) are not in the original Greek. The word ‘day’ was added by the translators, that is why it is italicized in your Bible. The word 'first' was mistranslated from ‘μια’. Mia is actually the cardinal number 'one', although in some cases this does work, like in Mt 28:1. This is partly because the word σαββατων (Sabbaton) can either mean weeks or Sabbath, , just like the Hebrew word 'Shabbat' (שַׁבָּת), or the Aramaic word, šabbṯā (f). - "Sabbath, Saturday, week".

Matthew 28:1 is worded differently:

“Ὀψὲ δὲ σαββάτων, τῇ ἐπιφωσκούσῃ εἰς μίαν σαββάτων” or “But after the Sabbaths, at the dawning into one of the weeks”.

Sabbath is plural in the first instance because back to back Sabbaths had just ended (the first day of Unleavened bread and the weekly Sabbath. (Hos 6:2; Jn 19:31). And, of course, the first day of the week is Sun-day hence the phrase “dawning into the week”. (Really the first day of the week is יוֹם אֶחׇד (Yom echad) or ‘day one’ but that is a different study).

1 Cor 16:2: “κατὰ μίαν σαββάτων ἕκαστος ὑμῶν παρ ̓ ἑαυτῷ τιθέτω θησαυρίζων ὅ τι ἐὰν εὐοδῶται…” or “Every single week, each of you, by himself, put aside whatever he has prospered...so that there be no collections when I come”. Again, the words έμερα (day) or πρώτος (first) are not even in the original Greek. This was obviously a collection for the saints in Jerusalem (v.3) and was also mentioned in (Acts 11:28-29). There is nothing about taking up a collection every sunday in the Torah. Please see my study on tithing under the New Covenant.

Rev 1:10: “I was in the spirit on the Lord’s day’s day”. A Greek exegesis is not even necessary here. Firstly, the Apostle John had been exiled to the island of Patmos and was consigned to slave labor. A lot of people would have you believe that he was out there having a Sunday morning church service while cracking rocks inside a copper mine. Really?

“The Lord’s day” – or the great and awesome "Day of the Lord" - which has not occurred yet, is the Day of our King, Yeshua haMashiach’s return. This is where John was, "in a vision" (9:17) "of things which must shortly take place" (1:1). The Day of the Lord is also prophesied in the following verses: (Isa 13:6-9; Eze 30:3; Joel 1:15; 2:1, 11, 31-32; 3:14; Amos 5:18-20; Obed 1:15; Zec 14:1; Mal 4:5).

Pretty clear when one takes the time to rightly divide the word of truth. There is nothing in the entire Bible that links Yehovah’s day to Sunday. In fact, the word Sunday is not anywhere in the Bible, and as we have just seen, neither is the phrase the first day of the week. It is, however, properly translated with regards to the resurrection of our Messiah (Mt 28:1; Mk 16:2; Lk 24:1; Jn 20:1).

DON'T ADD TO GODS WORD you sick sun-worshipping bastards! Dt 4:2; 12:29-32; Ecc 3:14; Mal 3:6; Rev 22:14-15, Jer 29:2



