'Putin Makes Zelensky Pay- Hundreds Of Ukrainian Soldiers Wiped Out In Dnipro
White Knight
15 Subscribers
137 views
Published 20 hours ago

Russia has claimed to have extracted a heavy price from Ukraine for its “significant gains” in the Moscow-held Kherson region amid the prolonged war. The Russian Defence Ministry said that 460 Ukrainian Soldiers were killed and wounded at the Dnipro river which the Ukrainians crossed just a day before. Russia earlier confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers made gains in Dnipro

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

