[Mar 23, 2014] Quest 4 Truth Episode 18 (4.4K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

In this episode, Doug and Rob complete their analysis of Revelation chapter 4, continuing where they left off on the Rapture discussion. In this episode they also address Dispensation Theology and our identity in Christ through the grafting of Romans 11. They then conclude with a brief discussion of the New Jerusalem, the 12 stones on the High Priest's breastplate, the throne of God, the river, the 24 elders, the cheribim as well as the question of animals in heaven and more.





