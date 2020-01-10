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Ukraine Flight Leaving Tehran May Have Been Shot Down By Iran. Black Box Locked Down - #1741 - 9AM
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22 views • January 10, 2020
PETE SANTILLI MORNING NEWS BREAK
Episode #1741 - Wednesday - January 08, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/EX5AH5M0ydE


Ukraine Flight Leaving Tehran May Have Been Shot Down By Iran. 170 Dead - #1741 - 9AM

On Same Night Iran Fires Missiles – Ukraine Passenger Flight Leaving Tehran Airport Crashes Killing 170…. Horrific coincidence that might not entirely be a coincidence. A Ukraine 737 Airliner, Flight 752 from Tehran to Ukraine, is lost shortly after take-off. The incident takes place only hours after Iran fires ballistic missiles into Iraq targeting U.S. bases. E-Militia Article: Ukraine Flight Leaving Tehran May Have Been Shot Down By Iran. 170 Dead – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/39R330q7MCC

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