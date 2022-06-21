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6/12/2022 Miles Guo: What I wanted to achieve on June 4th was to motivate our fellow fighters to find yourselves. In the environment created by the New Federal State of China, you can avoid being eroded by the evil CCP, find your good roots and become your Buddha and arahant