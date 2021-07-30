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How To Say No To Vaccinations and Smart Meters
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1058 views • July 30, 2021
The "Opt-Out" contract IS A SCAM! This video presents detailed info how to more effectively refuse and challenge harmful and illegal programs which attempt to force you to accept dangerous policies such as vaccinations and spying/transmitting utility meters. This video goes into detail to present your legal options and explain the powerful free documents at FreedomTaker.com which are designed to put the authority back in your hands.
For free forms:
FreedomTaker.com
Keywords: Opt Out, Say No, Vaccinations, Smart Meters
Hashtags: #OptOut #SayNo #Vaccinations #SmartMeters
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIELtYIsbD4
For free forms:
FreedomTaker.com
Keywords: Opt Out, Say No, Vaccinations, Smart Meters
Hashtags: #OptOut #SayNo #Vaccinations #SmartMeters
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIELtYIsbD4
Keywords
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