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Laura Loomer reacts to Democrat city violence
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55 views • August 25, 2020
Republican House candidate and noted political speaker Laura Loomer comments on the themes heard at the onset of the 2020 RNC, how the GOP is presenting an argument for 'law and order' amid rising violence in Democrat run cities. - with Newsmax TV's Shaun Kraisman
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