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Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 298 | Guest: Dr. Mark Sherwood | Agenda 2030
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51 views • January 20, 2022
Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 298 | Guest: Dr. Mark Sherwood | Agenda 2030
Part I: A discussion on health and politics with Dr. Mark Sherwood.
Website:
sherwood2022.com
Sherwood.tv/rpp
Part II: News and events surrounding the unfolding global conspiracy. Much of what we see today spreading across the world stems from the horrendous global agenda hiding behind a facade of positivity known as Agenda 2030.
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
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Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
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Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
Part I: A discussion on health and politics with Dr. Mark Sherwood.
Website:
sherwood2022.com
Sherwood.tv/rpp
Part II: News and events surrounding the unfolding global conspiracy. Much of what we see today spreading across the world stems from the horrendous global agenda hiding behind a facade of positivity known as Agenda 2030.
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
www.redpillswitch.com
Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
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