BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 990 THE SEASON OF BIG CHANGES

BIBLE: Yochanan (John) 12:1-15 Once this change happened nothing could stop everything else.

SYNOPSIS: There is a line from an Indiana Jones movie The Last Crusade. Where Indiana Jones is about to choose the cup that MESSIAH drank from at HIS last Pesach meal on earth. Indiana Jones is cautioned by a very old knight “choose wisely”. We are living in the season of very big changes. A season where you have to choose wisely about your freedom and redemption. In this HaShabbat lesson we are going to study about this season. To see what category we fit into. For once we make that choice nothing will ever be the same. The best part and the scariest part is, you and you alone make the choice for yourself. To stay where you are or to walk away from that life to walk with ELOHIM. So I say to you choose wisely.

VERSES USED IN THIS LESSON: Yochanan (John) 12:1-15 Once this change happened nothing could stop everything else. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:37-38 why did he let them go, unless they were also slaves? Sh’mot (Ex) 8:16-19 I will set apart the land of Goshen, where my people live. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:29-36 the season of big change has now begun. Mattiyahu (Mat) 13:3-9 why are we reading this? Sh’mot (Ex) 14:10-14 season of change, the seed on the road. Sh’mot (Ex) 14:21-23 do you have your bathing suit. Sh’mot (Ex) 16:1-3 they lasted one month. Sh’mot (Ex) 35:1-5 they make up their own rules. D’varim (Deut) 30:11-14 on good ground.





