Part 4 of 10 - Trump - The Fall of the Cabal

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Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE
About child trafficking, paedophile logos used by child protection agencies, adoption agencies, in Disney cartoons & movies, in Hollywood, in business and in politics. About Haiti as child trafficking island, the role of the Clintons and Trudeau…
English spoken Part 4 of 10
Documentary by award winning researcher Janet Ossebaard.
Music by Keys of Moon, Punch Back, Beethoven