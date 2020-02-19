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CAUTIONARY TALES
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10 views • February 19, 2020
People with disabilities were sterilized and killed by the Nazis with the willing participation of the German doctors. Do you believe that the complicit actions of doctors and other professionals will never happen again to any given population? What other marginalized populations are also at risk from the terrorist actions of rogue governments?
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