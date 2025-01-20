Aero Precision M5 AR10 - Minuteman 180 Review

I was a huge fan of the Armalite AR10’s back in the early 2000’s. At one time I had three different Armalite AR10 models, including the AR10T.





Today I champion ambi ergonomics, back then it was just generic RH ergos. I was in a longtime debate as to the suitability of the AR10 with “Boston” of “Boston’s Gun Bible”. I have copious margin notes in my copy of Boston’s Gun Bible…I was also quoted three times in the book on more arcane philosophical issues.





Boston’s Gun Bible, though published over two decades ago (updated in 2009), is still relevant today. The section “Women and Guns” as well as the “Letter to a Columbine Student” alone are well worth the price of admission.





I spent many a winter day in the Wyoming badlands shooting out to 1200 yards with my Armalite AR10 rifles.





However, After enduring longstanding reliability problems with the Armalite rifles, reality finally got me to concede that Boston was right.





I didn’t adopt a FAL or go with an M1A, but tried a PTR91 before I switched over to the lighter cartridge, 5.56. Boston ended up with the PTR91 and I ended up with some gorgeous Free State Wyoming silver coins.





Almost two decades later, I return to the scene of the crime…well at least vicariously through my son’s interest in an AR10 for hunting.





He chose an Aero Precision setup upgraded with a Geissele trigger, Battlelink buttstock, and Radian Talon 45/90 ambi safety. Aero Precision Breach Ambi charging handle is the final concession to AmbGun’s ambidextrous standards.





He started initially with a Leupold 4-14 rifle scope, but soon switched to an EoTech Vudu 1-8 LPVO mounted in a rakish Warne cantilever mount.





Fitted with a MagPul MS1, two point sling and MagPul grip the rifle is a hefty 11 ¼ pounds.





Most of that weight comes from the 16” barrel that tapers from 1 1/4” to 1” to ¾” diameter at the muzzle. Six loaded 20 round mags and you breach 20 pounds.





The bolt carrier group looks pretty basic. The three chamber and gas key are not chrome lined. At the risk of being uncharitable, it reminds me of the Bear Creek Arsenal BCG.





The rifle may be on the heavy side, and this is largely due to the barrel. I was a bit surprised by how over-built the barrel is. It has the feel of a bull barrel target rifle. That being said, so far with the sighting in process it is putting up groups like a target rifle. And the added weight makes for a pretty soft shooter as well. We’ll lug the Aero M5 into the Wyoming backcountry in pursuit of elk.





Watch for an AmbGun Elk episode in 2025.





With 7.62 NATO, the ammo is the expensive side of the equation, I think if it gets a Geissele trigger it deserves a BCG that features a chrome lined three chamber and gas key interior…like the BCM or SOLGW BCG’s made by Microbest…Classified Defense’s offering looks interesting.





https://classified-defense.com/Classified-Defense--Ultimate-AR10-Bolt-Carrier-Group--308-Winchester--9310--DLCChrome_p_2337.html