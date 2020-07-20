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EYES WITHOUT A FACE
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71 views • July 20, 2020
JACOBSON -V- MASSACHUSETTS [SUPREME COURT – 1905]
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/197/11
If the very foundation of the conventional conception of public health is mistaken, and if the tension it seeks to resolve is a false tension, then Jacobson no longer provides a basis for addressing the central dilemmas of protecting the people’s health.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1449222/
In 1905, the Supreme Court ruled, in a 7-2 decision, Henning Jacobson (Appellee) pay the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Appellant) the $5 fine for refusing to be immunized. He was not forced or compelled to take the polio immunization.
The court also upheld that if an individual could prove that he or she was unfit for immunization or the treatment might cause serious side effects upon dispensation, he or she could be exempted from the program.
https://www.martin-plowman.com/jacobson-vs-massachusetts-case/
James Corbett - Episode 382 – Your Body, Their Choice
https://www.corbettreport.com/mybody/
FIRST AMENDMENT
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/197/11
If the very foundation of the conventional conception of public health is mistaken, and if the tension it seeks to resolve is a false tension, then Jacobson no longer provides a basis for addressing the central dilemmas of protecting the people’s health.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1449222/
In 1905, the Supreme Court ruled, in a 7-2 decision, Henning Jacobson (Appellee) pay the Commonwealth of Massachusetts (Appellant) the $5 fine for refusing to be immunized. He was not forced or compelled to take the polio immunization.
The court also upheld that if an individual could prove that he or she was unfit for immunization or the treatment might cause serious side effects upon dispensation, he or she could be exempted from the program.
https://www.martin-plowman.com/jacobson-vs-massachusetts-case/
James Corbett - Episode 382 – Your Body, Their Choice
https://www.corbettreport.com/mybody/
FIRST AMENDMENT
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
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