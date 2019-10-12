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President Trump Calls Joe Biden Ass Kisser In Epic Minnesota Rally Speech - War Room Full Show
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29 views • October 12, 2019
A loaded broadcast today features highlights from Trump's Minnesota rally, the crazy clips from protesters outside the rally highlights from the Democrat Clown Hall, Alex Jones gives the inside intel on Shep Smith and Infowars explains the next move the deep state has planned to remove Trump. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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