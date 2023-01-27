Comparing the Book Animal Farm to The Great Reset

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with former teacher Darryl Mackie to review how the book "Animal Farm" by George Orwell acts as a warning for what is being carried out under the guise of "The Great Reset". Whether you have read the book or not, this deep dive into the common themes of tyranny is not to be missed. We compare the false promises made to the farm animals by the power-hungry corrupt pig Napoleon to the promises made by so called "leaders" during the Covid narrative and reveal startling similarities including lies, twisting false narratives, creating suspicion and using compliance and loyalty rewards to create increasingly dystopic realities. At the end we review the lessons and discuss how to avoid going further down the slippery slope of tyranny. We discuss how and why the animals never took action to stop conditions from becoming worse and what might have changed if they questioned the narrative.

Is the world we live in today actually a "Human Farm" is the obvious question? And if so, who is running our "Human Farm" and are their intentions as sinister as the dictator pig Napoleon in this book? Hope you enjoy this book review. Please comment and share your thoughts.

