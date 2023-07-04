Create New Account
Many proofs of aliens and UFOs covered up!
Evangelical Endtime Machine
Published Tuesday

They are doing everything to keep the truth hidden. The visitors from space, the fallen angels, really exist, as man also exists. The UFOs also exist and are just as real as your airplanes, as already foretold by God’s true end-time Prophet, that the government continues to deny that there are many sightings. One really does everything, even a murder, to keep the truth hidden! 

This is one of the many messages and revelations passed to Gods true entime Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen, if you want to do a fonation to spread Gods revelations, and gospel go to the website;

www.evangicalendtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC

Published on Jan 2, 2019 on the website www.evangicalendtimemachine.com


