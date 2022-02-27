© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Tanks About to Roll into DC?
Follow
1
Share
Report
297 views • February 27, 2022
Stan Johnson, Prophecy Club. 02-25-2022
Everything is about to change! There is a complete system collapse that has already begun. Our courts, schools and banking systems will never be the same again. Pastor Stan also shares that an elected member of the Russian Duma states that Russia should launch a hypersonic nuclear bomb against the USA. Furthermore, we take a look at Visions and Dreams given to God's prophets, and how it lines up with current events of today!
0:00 Are Tanks About to Roll into DC
01:03 A Complete System Collapse
06:10 Internal Revolution
08:54 Battalion of Tanks
10:11 The Bear Awakes - Dumitru Duduman
14:02 Russian Duma member Says “Launch Nuke at U.S.”
16:51 Forced “Anti-V”
19:15 Russia starts to expel Diplomats
21:44 Covert Intel - “Silent Mobilization”
24:17 Russia Pulls Embassy & Consulate Staff from Ukraine
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bj0pENZBgbuY/
Everything is about to change! There is a complete system collapse that has already begun. Our courts, schools and banking systems will never be the same again. Pastor Stan also shares that an elected member of the Russian Duma states that Russia should launch a hypersonic nuclear bomb against the USA. Furthermore, we take a look at Visions and Dreams given to God's prophets, and how it lines up with current events of today!
0:00 Are Tanks About to Roll into DC
01:03 A Complete System Collapse
06:10 Internal Revolution
08:54 Battalion of Tanks
10:11 The Bear Awakes - Dumitru Duduman
14:02 Russian Duma member Says “Launch Nuke at U.S.”
16:51 Forced “Anti-V”
19:15 Russia starts to expel Diplomats
21:44 Covert Intel - “Silent Mobilization”
24:17 Russia Pulls Embassy & Consulate Staff from Ukraine
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bj0pENZBgbuY/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.