The IDF is an illusion. It's not invincible
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

No doubt you've heard the propaganda about the Israel Defence Force being expertly trained and equipped with America's latest deadly weapons given for free by the United States to Israel to kill Palestinian mothers and children.

Mirrored - Rense

