U.S. Tech Exec Vows To Be Sworn Enemy of the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Monday
https://gnews.org/articles/603024

摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 U.S. tech executive: Through its infiltration of major Silicon Valley companies, the CCP is influencing the minds of the next generation of Americans and empowering the bureaucratic state to use its power as a weapon against the American people and the people of the world. This is dangerous, and we have to come out and boldly say, we are sworn enemies of the CCP.

Keywords
ccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdoamfest

