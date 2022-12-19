U.S. Tech Exec Vows To Be Sworn Enemy of the CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/603024
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 U.S. tech executive: Through its infiltration of major Silicon Valley companies, the CCP is influencing the minds of the next generation of Americans and empowering the bureaucratic state to use its power as a weapon against the American people and the people of the world. This is dangerous, and we have to come out and boldly say, we are sworn enemies of the CCP.
