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WEEPING GIRL PULLED FROM RUBBLE.. 58 CHILDREN MURDERED ALREADY & BIBI WANTS TO BOMB TWO SCHOOLS NEXT
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41 views • May 17, 2021
More than 200 Palestinians killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza. Residential buildings flattened and water supplies running out.
Israel says it is targeting military facilities in self-defence following rocket attacks by Palestinian factions.The Israeli military launched another series of air raids on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, hours after its caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks on the Palestinian enclave would rage on.Explosions rocked Gaza City from north to south in a bombardment that was heavier, wider and lasted longer than the air raids that killed at least 42 Palestinians and wounded dozens more on Sunday. One Palestinian was reported injured. Al Jazeera's Imran Khan reports from West Jerusalem on the diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.
Israel says it is targeting military facilities in self-defence following rocket attacks by Palestinian factions.The Israeli military launched another series of air raids on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, hours after its caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks on the Palestinian enclave would rage on.Explosions rocked Gaza City from north to south in a bombardment that was heavier, wider and lasted longer than the air raids that killed at least 42 Palestinians and wounded dozens more on Sunday. One Palestinian was reported injured. Al Jazeera's Imran Khan reports from West Jerusalem on the diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.
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