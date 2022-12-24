Episode 359:Pagan Humanism the National Religion

Full post and references at: https://bit.ly/3zD5BnX

This week I continue to prove that we have a National Religion called Pagan Humanism. The 1st Amendment allows for freedom of religion with the deeper meaning and intent of freedom of conscience. Yet, as I advance the truth that we now have a fully funded National Religion, I must take you into the various components of paganism and the encompassing humanism.

This look into Pagan Humanism is not an exhaustive study. What I’m bringing you is nothing new, especially when you consider the references below. This program is the fast and hard hitting perspective that many of you have expressed you want with my delivery of various subject matters. Most have told me directly that I find and deliver content in a way that no one else dares to take.

Considering this topic, there Have been hundreds if not thousands of trees cut to hold the printed words of many writers warning of modern paganism and humanisms. There are terabytes of digital format, video and audio, warning the Christian Church of the evil that would and now has encroached on the nation, as well as even imbedded itself into the body of Jesus the Christ on earth.





Read more at: https://bit.ly/3zD5BnX