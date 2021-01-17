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Biden to Enter Paris Climate Accord, Mandate Masks, & Open Borders to Terrorists on Day One
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120 views • January 17, 2021
By Associate Editor January 17, 2021
Headline USA
EXCERPT:
"The opening salvo would herald a 10-day blitz of executive actions as Biden seeks to act swiftly to remove America’s freedoms, advance an extremist climate agenda, and throw the borders open to dangerous migrants without waiting for Congress."
https://headlineusa.com/biden-paris-climate-mandate-masks/
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Headline USA
EXCERPT:
"The opening salvo would herald a 10-day blitz of executive actions as Biden seeks to act swiftly to remove America’s freedoms, advance an extremist climate agenda, and throw the borders open to dangerous migrants without waiting for Congress."
https://headlineusa.com/biden-paris-climate-mandate-masks/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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