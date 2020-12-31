BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

** Stealth Wars ** - New Intel Reveals CIA/FBI Conspiring to Destroy Smoking Gun Evidence of Election Fraud That Secures Trump's Victory - Adams/Prather
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
1140 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
500 views • December 31, 2020
** Jeffrey Prather - Counter cyber interdiction via collaborative weaponry, stealth drones, missiles and covert, close quarter battles define the raging war between the Deep State and America First!
- Website: https://www.youtube.com/c/JeffreyPrather/videos
** Mike Adams - We have a compelling Situation Update for you today, based on new intel that reveals the CIA and FBI are conspiring to destroy smoking gun evidence of election fraud that will secure Trump's victory.
This is huge. There were other major developments that happened today which feed into this, including Sen. Hawley confirming he will object to the electoral votes on January 6th, and VP Pence now cancelling his planned flight to Israel on that same day.
Things are about to get interesting, for sure
** Situation Update, Dec. 30th – CIA, FBI de-cloaking to destroy key evidence of election fraud
- Natural News, Mike Adams 30/Dec/ 2020
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-30-situation-update-dec-30th-cia-fbi-de-cloaking.html#
-- In today’s Situation Update for Dec. 30th, we analyze a more comprehensive theory of the Nashville bombing which reveals a desperate ploy by the CIA and FBI to destroy key evidence of election fraud.
Cont'd -
** Stealth Wars - DOMINION BOMBING
Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 29/Dec/2020
Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/stealth-wars/
Does anybody find it odd that the Dominion voting machines were moved to Nashville this past week and audited by AT&T, which just so happens to be the place where the bombing happened?
Jeffrey Prather lays out the motives, the means and the actors involved in the election fraud and in the attendant Nashville bombing. Prather is a veteran of the DEA and the 4th Psychological Operations Group in the Army Special Forces and in his judgement and that of his colleagues, the device used in the Nashville attack was a 250 lbs Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) deployed by the MQ9 Reaper drone preferred by the CIA.
Cont'd
Keywords
white housecurrent eventsfalse flagfbipoliticaldeep statepresident trumpevidencenashvillenational securitybombingserversriggedelection frauddominionbidengateprathercia conspiracytraitors treason
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington&#8217;s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Failed foreign relations rebranded: Washington’s new slogan sells retreat as strength, and the vacuum is already filling

Lance D Johnson
FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

FEMA Shifts Disaster Response Duties to States Under New Federal Plan

Douglas Harrington
Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lebanon summoned to a U.S. military headquarters: disarm Hezbollah or the occupation drags on, as U.N. peacekeepers head for the exit

Lance D Johnson
How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

How Democrats Will Destroy America If They Return to Power

Mike Adams
Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Farmers in Kansas, Iowa Voice Support for Trump, Republican Candidates Before Midterms

Douglas Harrington
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy