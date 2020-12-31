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** Stealth Wars ** - New Intel Reveals CIA/FBI Conspiring to Destroy Smoking Gun Evidence of Election Fraud That Secures Trump's Victory - Adams/Prather
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500 views • December 31, 2020
** Jeffrey Prather - Counter cyber interdiction via collaborative weaponry, stealth drones, missiles and covert, close quarter battles define the raging war between the Deep State and America First!
- Website: https://www.youtube.com/c/JeffreyPrather/videos
** Mike Adams - We have a compelling Situation Update for you today, based on new intel that reveals the CIA and FBI are conspiring to destroy smoking gun evidence of election fraud that will secure Trump's victory.
This is huge. There were other major developments that happened today which feed into this, including Sen. Hawley confirming he will object to the electoral votes on January 6th, and VP Pence now cancelling his planned flight to Israel on that same day.
Things are about to get interesting, for sure
** Situation Update, Dec. 30th – CIA, FBI de-cloaking to destroy key evidence of election fraud
- Natural News, Mike Adams 30/Dec/ 2020
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-30-situation-update-dec-30th-cia-fbi-de-cloaking.html#
-- In today’s Situation Update for Dec. 30th, we analyze a more comprehensive theory of the Nashville bombing which reveals a desperate ploy by the CIA and FBI to destroy key evidence of election fraud.
Cont'd -
** Stealth Wars - DOMINION BOMBING
Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 29/Dec/2020
Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/stealth-wars/
Does anybody find it odd that the Dominion voting machines were moved to Nashville this past week and audited by AT&T, which just so happens to be the place where the bombing happened?
Jeffrey Prather lays out the motives, the means and the actors involved in the election fraud and in the attendant Nashville bombing. Prather is a veteran of the DEA and the 4th Psychological Operations Group in the Army Special Forces and in his judgement and that of his colleagues, the device used in the Nashville attack was a 250 lbs Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) deployed by the MQ9 Reaper drone preferred by the CIA.
Cont'd
- Website: https://www.youtube.com/c/JeffreyPrather/videos
** Mike Adams - We have a compelling Situation Update for you today, based on new intel that reveals the CIA and FBI are conspiring to destroy smoking gun evidence of election fraud that will secure Trump's victory.
This is huge. There were other major developments that happened today which feed into this, including Sen. Hawley confirming he will object to the electoral votes on January 6th, and VP Pence now cancelling his planned flight to Israel on that same day.
Things are about to get interesting, for sure
** Situation Update, Dec. 30th – CIA, FBI de-cloaking to destroy key evidence of election fraud
- Natural News, Mike Adams 30/Dec/ 2020
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-30-situation-update-dec-30th-cia-fbi-de-cloaking.html#
-- In today’s Situation Update for Dec. 30th, we analyze a more comprehensive theory of the Nashville bombing which reveals a desperate ploy by the CIA and FBI to destroy key evidence of election fraud.
Cont'd -
** Stealth Wars - DOMINION BOMBING
Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 29/Dec/2020
Article & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/stealth-wars/
Does anybody find it odd that the Dominion voting machines were moved to Nashville this past week and audited by AT&T, which just so happens to be the place where the bombing happened?
Jeffrey Prather lays out the motives, the means and the actors involved in the election fraud and in the attendant Nashville bombing. Prather is a veteran of the DEA and the 4th Psychological Operations Group in the Army Special Forces and in his judgement and that of his colleagues, the device used in the Nashville attack was a 250 lbs Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) deployed by the MQ9 Reaper drone preferred by the CIA.
Cont'd
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