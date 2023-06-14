Cathy O’Brien Speaks Out On MK Ultra: Mind Control Survivor Makes SHOCKING Claims About Clintons

The Unibomber was not the only victim of MK Ultra mind control and it might still be happening today.

MK Ultra survivor Cathy O’Brien is here to detail her experience with CIA backed mind control as well as drug and sex trafficking.

Intelligence insider Mark Phillips rescued Cathy and her daughter from a Washington D.C. human trafficking swamp.

MK Ultra mind control is now being used to make a compliant nation and world.

Trauma is the basis of all mind control and often utilizes the abuse that is prevalent in occult satanism.

Allegedly, Bill Clinton and other deep state operators were part of a cocaine smuggling operation into Mena, Arkansas.

Cathy O’Brien claims to have had interactions with the Clintons starting as early as 1977.

Cathy also claims that she was sex trafficked to Gerald Ford when she was a toddler.

Under the guise of national security the United States government is covering up crimes against humanity.

We must expose their secrets and stop allowing secrecy to rule our courts and nation.



Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network