British Army Commander Richard Kemp grovels to Jewish audience in Jerusalem

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British Army Commander Richard Kemp to Jewish News Syndicate Summit in Jerusalem:
"I speak as a goy, a mere goy: the Jews were put on the face of the earth to be a light unto nations, and Israel is being that light."
Source @infolibnews
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