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Riccardo Bosi: The Rising Tyranny of Globalism, Revolution in Australia, & the Next War Cycle
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144 views • September 16, 2020
Former Australian Army Special Forces Lt. Col. Riccardo Bosi and Leader of the Australia One Party discusses the breakdown of global democracy and the rise of a totalitarian globalism which is now threatening all nations of the world. He details the brutal, extreme, and unconstitutional measures that have been implemented in Australia and comments on the ongoing civil war and coup attempt in the United States. He believes global war is inevitable. He details his plan of action with Australia One and gives advice for people around the world on what they can do.
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