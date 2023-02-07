HOLY SPIRIT OF SINGING !

LOVELY WINDY LULLABY GONE WITH THE WIND !



As I progressively learn to sing without professional training, but as an additional therapy to recover and keep my good health and bright outlook on life, this composition blends scenes from the movie classic David Selznick's 'Gone with the Wind' with my singing of Brad Paisley's 'A Whiskey Lullaby'.

FAIR USE - Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976

This is a non-profit video that I personally composed solely for the purpose of study, review, research, self-expression, experimental analysis, creative research, humorous contrasting, cultural and educational arts and sciences synthesis; and basically for the love of artistic creativity itself, without any intention for any commercial uses whatsoever - and fully and absolutely for non-profit public display.

This video is for educational purposes only; and is offered freely, with my respect and love for the people and culture of India, to the public worldwide.

In composing this audio-visual film video, I am respecting the Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, whereby allowance is made for fair use, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research.

Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Non-profit, educational, or personal use, thankfully tips the balance in favor of fair use, thus promoting both the original work and other possible creative derivatives.

I made use of images in this composition that do belong to other film and music production firms. However, such a composition is unique and original in its full assembly, and is for educational and non-profit purposes only.

The original film production images and original music melodies in this film remain the property and copyright of its rightful owner, or owners.

I claim no ownership whatsoever on any of the materials I have used in creating this new audio-visual composition, except those that are my own to improve the state-of-the-art, and of my own singing voice, and that I offer freely and happily to the public worldwide.

Long Live the healing and inspiring Art of Singing !

Sincerely,

Teri’irere Ito’arai

(Henrik)

Film composer & amateur singer

The Holy Spirit of Singing !

The Holy Spirit of Beauty !

The Holy Spirit of India !





