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Russia threatens to deploy nukes if Sweden and Finland join NATO
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341 views • April 16, 2022
RT.
Sweden and Finland will lose part of their sovereignty while compromising their security if they join NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry warns, referring to the two nations’ expected requests for formal membership in the US-led military bloc.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bvev
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1179w5-russia-threatens-to-deploy-nukes-if-sweden-and-finland-join-nato.html
Sweden and Finland will lose part of their sovereignty while compromising their security if they join NATO, the Russian Foreign Ministry warns, referring to the two nations’ expected requests for formal membership in the US-led military bloc.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bvev
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1179w5-russia-threatens-to-deploy-nukes-if-sweden-and-finland-join-nato.html
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