SOMETHING 🛰⚡🏚🔥 HIT LA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
658 followers
469 views • 3 months ago

Trump just admits on live tv that "SOMETHING HIT" LA and caused the fires.


”It looks like...I don't want to say what it looks like."


"We won't talk about what HIT IT."


"It is a bad bad situation."


This is the Trump I like!


OG Source: https://gab.com/Shazlandia/posts/113884993103494631


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMMJCeOe4pI&list=RDNStMMJCeOe4pI&start_radio=1


President Donald Trump will be in L.A. today to tour the damage as he continues to feud with Gov. Gavin Newsom over disaster and federal aid. READ MORE: https://abc7.com/post/california-wildfires-president-donald-trump-visit-los-angeles-today-survey-damage-palisades-eaton-fires/15832713/

dewland grabpresident donald john trumpc40 citieswildfire bait and switch
