Situation Update, Aug 12, 2022 - World governments are preparing for an Extinction Level Event (ELE)

0:00 Inspiration

10:25 Supply Chain

35:55 Summary





- Whistleblowers inside the commercial supply chain are revealing how Big Government is BUYING UP nearly all the supplies of critical components and survival gear.

- Massive government acquisitions under way for food, ammo, firearms, electronics, pumps, HVAC systems, night vision, potassium iodide pills and more.

- The governments of the world are preparing for an EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT (ELE) while making sure the civilians have no knowledge.

- The CDC suddenly reverses course, contradicts nearly all its previous requirements on masks, vaccines, quarantines, testing and social distancing.

- The "science" was all bullcrap from the very start. This proves it. It was never about science; it was always about control and depopulation.







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