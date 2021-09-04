The 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic Hoax

vaticancatholic.com - August 24, 2021



They have diagnosed the world with a Delta Variant – with absolutely no explanation at all. Right? And you’re supposed to believe that! You are supposed to believe that! I don’t believe it for a hot minute. I know you don’t either.



So, based on this – we do have people with pneumonia. My other question was: Is it legionnaires? Legionnaires is like an extreme pneumonia. Okay? It doesn’t have the crackling in the lungs – just all the other problems.



And, there was an instance when swine flu came around in 1976 – when all of a sudden, legionnaires popped up at the same time. Kind of interesting, right?



So I’m going to talk about a little bit of research with you, and I’m going to bring you into the – Because I just saw a headline on MSN… AGAIN! Just pulling the 1918 flu out of the cobwebs to convince you that this Covid thing is 1918 all over again.



Well, I’m going to blow a whole right through that. And I’ve looked into the newspaper archives. I actually went back into the archives of 1918. I looked at the numbers. I went into the archives of 1940. I went back to 1976. I went back to the swine flu. And I looked at the numbers that were being kind of heralded on CNN and how the numbers have changed. And I want to share this with you because I think this is so fascinating.



Do they lie? Of course they lie. You know this. I know this. Of course they do. So I’m going to tell you exactly how they do it. And it’s actually really easy for them to do it. Surprisingly! That’s what so phenomenal about this whole thing.