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Thinking of an operation? Listen to this operating room nurse of 25 years
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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151 views • January 19, 2022
Tap into the Well of Knowledge with Nurse Heather RN. 25 years in the trenches and Certified Sound Therapist.
Heather is well versed in the following topics;
Children and adults with learning Super Powers, previously known as Learning Disabilities.
Traumatic Brain Injury recovery the Natural way.
Deliverance from anxiety and depression.
Going clean and toxic free in your home.
Natural remedies for just about anything you can think of.
How to navigate the medical system if absolutely necessary.
How to detoxify the body without spending a fortune.
Sound Therapy In Home or remote guidance.

Heather's website
[email protected]

⁣Crazy as it sounds, I am unable to provide links to my website following a demand and threats from the MHRA (a UK government department)Luckily my site, shop and contact details are still easy to find. I am extremely fortunate to have a unique name!!

Check out Clive's new Telegram channel at:
https://t.me/clivedecarlehealth

⁣⁣⁣⁣More videos can be found at:
https://odysee.com/@ClivedeCarle:1

https://brandnewtube.com/@clivedecarle

JOIN THE SECRET HEALTH CLUB FOR MORE CUTTING EDGE INFORMATION
www.secrethealthclub.com
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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