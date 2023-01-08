Create New Account
Elon Musk Just Announced A Terrifying Message About CERN
gocephas
Published a day ago |
Published on December 8, 2022 Elon Musk: "Please let me use the CERN large Hadron Collider " August 22, 2022. The large Hadron Collider is published and Elon had visited it and addresses it. He called it demonic technology.  It is the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator and it is located underground in Geneva Switzerland. The European organization for Nuclear Research CERN is responsible for the construction of the large Hadron Collider. Mirrored    


Keywords
cernhadron collidernuclear research

