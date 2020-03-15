FOX RESCUED FROM THE SNAPPING JAWS OF HOUNDS

DRAMATIC RESCUE CAPTURED ON FILM - A young vixen owes her life to the quick thinking and courage of a hunt monitor who literally dived in and grabbed her from amongst the hounds that were just about to maul her to death..

The young woman was out monitoring the Old Berks Fox Hounds who met at Elmwood House, Black Bourton in Oxfordshire. Not long after the hunt moved off , the Huntsman sent the hound pack into woodland and thick undergrowth.

The hounds found the fox in scrub next to large slurry tanks on the edge of a farm.

Fortunately for the fox, her "guardian angel" was only feet away. With no thought for her own safety, the monitor shouted at the hounds as they closed in on the fox, and running forward, was able to snatch the terrified animal. She then scooped her up, away from amongst the hounds, which would in moments have undoubtedly torn the young animal to pieces. The fox had already been bowled over onto her back, leaving her stomach exposed.

Despite having been bitten by the terrified fox, the monitor hurried the traumatized animal away, cradled in her arms, whilst her colleague, who filmed the whole incident, called for help.

Being followed by a Hunt participant, they reached a fellow monitor's car and the fox was then driven away to safety. She was checked for injuries, and thanks to the monitor's lightening reactions, was found to have no serious bites.

The fox has now been rehabilitated into an area where she will be safe from the Hunt.

The Hunting Act is in need of strengthening to enable to authorities to clamp down on illegal hunting.