Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!

You know that a Janus ritual is being performed when featured elements in a scene are in the domain of the time god Janus. In this video, we show how the HBO series "Rome" presents a Janus ceremony in a scene that is, itself, the performance of an Occult Janus ritual. Many kinds of Occult magic are being practiced in media productions. The better informed you are about them, the less impact it has on you when you witness it - and you will be better able to help others see what they're looking at. It matters!Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email: