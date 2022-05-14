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0513-2022--CREATE QUALITY BABY FORMULA WITH PLASMA ENERGY STATION WATER!
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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12 views • May 14, 2022
Lynn and Steph discuss the Baby Formula Crisis that is taking place in our country. Lynn shares a baby formula recipe used by her mother in the 1940s and 1950s with 8 children. By adding Never Ending Plasma Energy Station waters you can add energies of vitamins, minerals and much more. Our bodies only use the energies they need at any given time. And don’t forget you, your pets and plants will all benefit from the water! See the breakdown in savings and watch our second short video on how to save more that Lynn and Steph did on 05/13/2022.

Don’t forget to be prepared in your food pantry and your plasma You can also find out about some great savings for you through midnight Pacific Time in May, 2022 by going to https://plasmaenergysolution.com Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.

If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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plantspeoplesavingspetsplasma energybaby formulaplasma energy station waterrecipe for baby formula
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy