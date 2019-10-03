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We Tried Kambo, the Frog Poison Cleanse, and Aged 50 Years
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61 views • October 03, 2019
Kambo is a cleanse people in LA are talking about – and using. It is a South American practice where the toxin of an Amazonian tree frog is burned into human skin for its purgative effects. It isn’t officially classified as a medicine, but a growing number of people are practicing kambo in small group environments for its health benefits.
Playboy’s Yoonj Kim takes the kambo for herself in a session with Simon Scott, a practitioner who learned the process from native tribes in the Amazon. While her body expectedly purges itself of the poison, what happens to her face is completely shocking. Find out what happens and how she felt afterward.
Playboy’s Yoonj Kim takes the kambo for herself in a session with Simon Scott, a practitioner who learned the process from native tribes in the Amazon. While her body expectedly purges itself of the poison, what happens to her face is completely shocking. Find out what happens and how she felt afterward.
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