X22 REPORT Ep. 3066a - The [CB] Pushes Towards The 14th Amendment, Death Blow

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3066a - May10, 2023
The [CB] Pushes Towards The 14th Amendment, Death Blow
Inflation is getting worse in the UK, people are having a difficult time paying their rent and mortgage payments. Newsom is ready to pay everyone reparations, this will destroy Ca. Biden is now pushing the 14th Amendment to take total control.
